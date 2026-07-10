Homeless people have taken over a key capital square

People working in the area have complained about a growing and uncontrollable number of homeless people in the area of Garibaldi Square in Sofia. Their fears are that they are systematically violating public order and threatening security, while the lack of hygiene and criminal activities in the area are becoming an everyday occurrence, nova.bg summarized.

According to them, they use prohibited substances in front of minors, as well as begging. Some of the people are quite aggressive and bother people passing by, and recently they caused a fire.

The Deputy Mayor of the Sofia Municipality for "Social Activities and Healthcare" Nadezhda Bacheva explained that they have a team that works around the clock so that these people can be accommodated in temporary accommodation centers. "When they refuse, we have no mechanism to move them from here. They show a greater desire to stay in the winter. From the area of "Garibaldi" Square, we have repeatedly accommodated people, but they leave and return again," she explained.

She specified that they can stay for a period of 6 months, and if they do not settle in a new place after that, they can be given a new social assessment and continue their stay in the place.

The police will leave patrols that will circulate more often in the area, and people from the area believe that these actions are a temporary solution, but in the winter the homeless will return to the place again.