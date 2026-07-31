The new Škoda trains will start serving trains from August 10

The speed and braking tests of the new Škoda electric trains, which in Bulgaria are under the series 34, have been completed.

In recent weeks, active tests have been carried out in the area around Iliyantsi station.

So from August 10, the new Škodas will start serving regular trains and carrying passengers, FAKTI.bg learned.

It has not yet been announced which directions the trains will run, but most likely one destination will be Pernik.

Although the trains in question are designed for short and medium distances, the idea of them also serving fast trains on long routes, such as the one to Burgas, has been floated for quite some time. Whether BDZ will put them on a long route from the moment they enter service remains to be seen.