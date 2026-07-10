35-year-old driver dies in serious accident near Plovdiv

A 35-year-old man died in a serious accident between the villages of Zlatitrap and Brestovitsa. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case at the Stamboliyski District Office, the police announced.

The incident was reported at around 1:30 p.m. yesterday, after an overturned Volkswagen car was spotted in a roadside field between the two settlements.

Police and ambulance teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. The arriving medical team determined the death of the 35-year-old driver, who was behind the wheel of the car.

The scene of the accident has been preserved and an inspection has been carried out by investigators. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

At the moment, the causes and circumstances that led to the serious accident are still being clarified. The investigation continues under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.