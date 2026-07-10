KUB: No properties have been seized from the corporation

The KUB Corporation issued an official position to the media in connection with information that has appeared in recent days from the Commission for the Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property (KONPI).

"We categorically state that this is not about KUB Corporation, nor about our property being seized.

It is apparent from the commission's announcement that this is a case whose statute of limitations dates back to 2013-2014 and therefore has no connection to our company or any of its projects. In this case, individuals convicted - apparently for criminal activity, with initials, are also mentioned, and it is reported that the indicated properties were acquired (obviously proven in court, since it is now the turn of the Criminal Investigation Department) as a result of criminal activity 12-13 years ago.

The area "Baba Alino" and KUB Corporation are not identical to each other. In "Baba Alino" there are dozens of properties and owners - most of whom permanently live there, who have no connection to KUB Corporation, except for the fact that we share the same territory with them, in which there is no garbage collection and street regulation, and we share the same infrastructure woes," the KUB statement reads.