In most of Bulgaria it will be mostly sunny, quiet and hot. According to the official forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, our country will enjoy a real summer day with temperatures that will reach high values in the afternoon. The atmospheric pressure will remain slightly higher than the average for the month.

Maximum temperatures up to 35°C in the country and 30°C in Sofia

The night before Saturday will be clear and almost quiet, with minimum temperatures between 12°°С and 19°°С. In Sofia, the morning will be relatively cool – around 12°°С.

However, during the day the sun will quickly warm the air. Maximum temperatures in most of the country will vary between 30°°C and 35°°C. In the capital, the thermometers will reach the comfortable 30°°С. There will be a very light to moderate west-northwest wind, which in many areas will subside to almost calm weather.

Ideal conditions on the Black Sea coast and sun in the mountains

Saturday will offer excellent conditions for beach and sea tourism on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. The sky will be completely cloudless, and in the afternoon hours the traditional refreshing sea breeze will appear.

Maximum air temperatures: between 29°°C and 31°°C.

between 29°°C and 31°°C. Sea water temperature: from 24°°C to 26°°C.

from 24°°C to 26°°C. Sea waves: weak, about 1-2 points.

In the mountains it will also be mostly sunny and suitable for tourism, but there will be a moderate to strong wind from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 22°°C, and on higher peaks (about 2000 meters) - about 16°°C.

Warning: The weather will deteriorate sharply on Sunday

Synopticite from Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) svetvat yes planirate activnoy na krito predimno za sbotniya den, ty kato esche a week sutrinta from north-west sche zapochne barzo atmospheric embarrassment. Ochakva is developing in a partly-dzhdovna cloudiness, is protected from short periods, thunderstorms and the north-western Vyatar is strong, with some still cooler air.