Heavy traffic and severe conditions in the mountains

The heavy summer traffic to the Black Sea coast and neighboring countries is putting pressure on the country's road network. The situation remains dynamic, and drivers should drive with increased caution on the main routes and take into account the weather conditions.

RIA measures and changes on highways

The "Road Infrastructure" Agency (API) announced important information for drivers planning trips. Next week (from July 13 to 16), a temporary traffic organization will be introduced in separate sections of the "Trakia", "Hemus" and "Maritsa" highways due to urgent technical maintenance of the toll cameras.

The movement on the "Trakia" motorway in the direction of Burgas in the area of the 311th kilometer is regulated by the "Traffic Police" after incidents, with traffic being partially redirected through the Sub-Balkan Road. At the same time, the BLAGOEVGRAD Traffic Police Department reminds that the ban on the movement of heavy trucks on the "Struma" motorway in the section through the Kresna Gorge remains in force.

Summary of fires and black statistics on the roads

The General Directorate of "Fire Safety and Population Protection" reports that the situation in the country is under control, despite the summer heat. The fire in the area of the "Struma" motorway (between 155th and 157th kilometer) has been completely eliminated, with no smoke and traffic there has returned to normal. The complete extinguishing of the smoldering paper rolls from the burning foreign TIR on the "Trakia" highway at 88th kilometer, which had previously blocked traffic, has also been completed.

However, the dark statistics of the day report another serious accident. The Ministry of Interior reported one dead man and a child with life-threatening injuries after a serious head-on collision near Maglizh on the Podbalkanski road, which forced the temporary closure of the Kazanlak - Gurkovo section. One person also died in the accident on the "Trakia" highway. near Karnobat.

Traffic on the borders

The Directorate General of the "Border Police" reports extremely heavy traffic at the exit for passenger cars on the border with Turkey (BCP "Kapitan Andreevo" and BCP "Lesovo"), as well as on the Bulgarian-Romanian border (BCP "Dunav Most" - Ruse) due to Romanian tourists and transiting citizens. On the Bulgarian-Greek border at "Kulata", traffic is also intense, but crossing is taking place without serious delays.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) has issued a warning to tourists. The conditions for hiking in the high areas - over 1800 meters above sea level - are very complicated due to thick fog and strong winds. Rescuers advise people not to undertake hikes on unmarked winter markings, to wear warm clothes and to be aware of the sudden change in weather in the mountains.