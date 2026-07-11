Stefan Belchev: One pensioner must be supported by three workers

„What we demand is an analysis of the way our social security system is currently built and operates and what the prospects are. It is currently no secret that three workers earn the pensions of two pensioners. There is no way we can have a balance when all textbooks say that for a sustainable pension system, one pensioner must be supported by three workers".

This was said in the program "This Saturday and Sunday" on bTV by Stefan Belchev, Chairman of the Economic Policy Committee in the National Assembly and MP from "Progressive Bulgaria".

Regarding the National Social Security Institute and pensions, Belchev said that we still need to think in this direction. "Now almost half of the shortfall in funds for the National Social Security Insurance is covered by the republican budget", he explained.

Bulgaria is already in an excessive deficit procedure and must draw up a plan by October 15, Stefan Belchev commented on the following:

„We knew since May that this was coming. Yes, we are joining the club of bad guys, where countries like Greece, Italy and France are, but this should not calm us down".

„The good news is that in this case our debt is within very decent limits, 30% of GDP, we are in the top three in this indicator, so this somewhat gives us some peace of mind", he said.

„Our main task now is to prepare the budget by the end of the year, the voting on the so-called small budgets has already taken place first. Next week, the big budget will most likely enter the theater. So, most likely, within the next two weeks we will have a Budget 2026“, the MP added.

Stefan Belchev also commented on the reforms regarding the state administration, specifically regarding the social security of civil servants.

„At this stage, I am one of the skeptics at the moment that this will have any real significance for the state's finances, but in the medium and long term, the impact will be felt that civil servants themselves will pay these insurances“, said the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria".

He explained that they are currently awaiting the analyses to see where the strengths and weaknesses are at the moment.

According to him, there will certainly be serious reforms in the state administration.

Regarding taxes, Belchev said that at this stage they have firmly stated that taxes will not be touched. However, in order to close the deficit, according to him, there are several options. The gray sector is a large part of the revenues and according to him, work can be done in this direction. Increasing the garbage fee is also an option, but it should be subject to debate, he said.

“Our goal is in the medium term by 2028 to enter the criteria for a 3% deficit“, Belchev said.

“This is a situation that at this stage we cannot change with a magic wand, we accept it and step on a solid foundation, we have seen where the quicksands are“, Belchev said.