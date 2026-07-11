The Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior ordered increased control of heavy goods traffic

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov ordered the immediate implementation of increased control actions on the territory of the country over heavy goods traffic, the press center of the Ministry of Interior announced to the media.

By his order, the Main Directorates of the “National Police“ and “Border Police“, the State Security Service and regional directorates of the Ministry of Interior will create an organization for conducting joint checks with teams of the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration“.

The control will be directed at freight motor vehicles with a maximum permissible mass of over 3.5 tons, with priority being given to vehicles over 12 tons. The checks will cover the technical condition of the vehicles and compliance with the regulatory requirements under the Road Traffic Act and the Road Transport Act.

The police teams, which will carry out the control without the participation of employees of the EA “Automobile Administration“, have been ordered to pay special attention to the technical condition of the trucks and their compliance with all requirements for safe participation in traffic.

If violations are found, the drivers will be sanctioned in accordance with the current legislation. In case of technical malfunctions, the information will be sent immediately to the EA “Automobile Administration“ for taking further action within the framework of its legal powers.