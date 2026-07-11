Alen Simeonov: The draft law on the ban on access to social networks is digital slavery

The proposed bill to restrict children's access to social networks will not solve the problem of online dangers, but represents “digital slavery“. This was stated in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS by Alen Simeonov, known for his actions to expose online pedophiles. According to him, the problem is not in the social networks themselves, but in the lack of education and prevention.

“There is undoubtedly a problem with the use of social networks, but this is a resource that can be used for education and communication. To completely ban this tool is ridiculous“, said Simeonov. According to him, such measures are late and instead of solving the problem, “sweep the dirt under the carpet“. “The state infantilizes both children and parents and takes away their care for upbringing. Instead of reforms in education, we wonder what to ban. When the government cannot cope with a problem, it most often resorts to bans“, he also commented.

Regarding the activities of his organization, Simeonov also spoke about one of the most striking cases he has encountered. “We exposed an 80-year-old man who was seeking contact with a 13-year-old girl's daughter. This is a man with children, grandchildren, an established family and a career“, he said. According to him, such cases show that the perpetrators do not fit the stereotypical image of socially isolated or mentally ill people.

“90% of the men we have captured have families, careers and a good position in society. "They are not homeless and they are not people that society would easily recognize as dangerous," Simeonov emphasized. He added that communication with potential victims almost always begins via the Internet - through social networks, dating sites or online platforms. According to him, the real protection of children goes through education and the active participation of parents.