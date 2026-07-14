Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, July 14: Wind and moderate drop in temperatures

The weather in Bulgaria will undergo a temporary change, caused by the passage of an atmospheric front. According to current data from the National Institute of Meteorology, during the day it will blow moderate and temporarily strong northwest wind, which will bring cooler air.

Temperature values and precipitation

The degrees in the country will slightly decrease compared to the previous hot days. Maximum temperatures will be between 26° and 31° for most of the country. In the capital Sofia thermometers will reach around 26°. The weather is expected to be dynamic, with the invading fresher air briefly interrupting the prolonged dry and hot period typical of the middle of the month.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains

On the Black Sea Coast : Cloudiness will be variable, with the wind from the northwest also felt along the coast. Maximum air temperatures will remain comfortable for the beach – in the range between 27° and 30° .

: Cloudiness will be variable, with the wind from the northwest also felt along the coast. Maximum air temperatures will remain comfortable for the beach – in the range between . In the mountains: Conditions will be more dynamic. The wind will be strong in the mountain ranges and temperatures will drop, which requires increased attention from tourists.

Forecasters remind that despite the temporary breath of freshness and lower temperatures on this particular day, the second and third ten days of July retain a high probability of drought and an increased risk of fire danger in the coming days.