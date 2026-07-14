Summer traffic is increasing, the MES warns of changeable weather in the mountains, the traffic police and the fire depa

Summer traffic is increasing, the Bulgarian Traffic Police warns of changeable weather in the mountains, the Traffic Police and the Fire Department appeal for vigilance

Current summary as of 7:00 a.m. for the road situation, RIA restrictions, the situation at the border checkpoints, mountain conditions and incidents in the country

Road situation and emergency measures of RIA

The road situation on the main routes in the country is dynamic, but the national network is passable. According to the latest data of Agency “Road Infrastructure“ (API), drivers should use caution on the following sections due to incidents and planned repairs:

Restriction on road II-63 (Pernik - Breznik): At km 4+200 in the Radina Cheshma area, traffic is carried out two-way in one lane due to a traffic accident (PTP). Traffic is being regulated on site by the „Traffic Police“. Additionally, from today until July 17, traffic will be restricted in the area due to the construction of a new roundabout.

At km 4+200 in the Radina Cheshma area, traffic is carried out due to a traffic accident (PTP). Traffic is being regulated on site by the „Traffic Police“. Additionally, from today until July 17, traffic will be restricted in the area due to the construction of a new roundabout. Repair of the "Trakia" Motorway: Partial repairs of the asphalt pavement from km 132 to 135 (in the Sofia lane) continue. Until July 26, traffic there will be carried out in stages in one lane between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Partial repairs of the asphalt pavement from km 132 to 135 (in the Sofia lane) continue. Until July 26, traffic there will be carried out in stages in one lane between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Change in the organization of the "Hemus" Motorway: Temporary restrictions are being introduced between the 47th and 52nd km in the Sofia region due to roadside vegetation cleaning.

Temporary restrictions are being introduced between the 47th and 52nd km in the Sofia region due to roadside vegetation cleaning. Control of heavy goods traffic: RIA reminds that enhanced measures are being implemented with automated detection of improperly overtaking trucks and regular weekend restrictions for vehicles over 12 tons on the busy routes to the “Kulata“ border checkpoint and “Struma“ motorway.

Intensity and throughput regime at the borders

According to the General Directorate of the Border Police of the Ministry of Interior, the traffic at most of the Bulgarian border checkpoints (BCPs) is within the normal mid-week summer capacity, but the queues are expected to increase in the afternoon hours.

Border with Greece: Traffic is normal at all points. Only passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons are allowed through the border checkpoints "Rudozem", "Zlatograd", "Makaza" and "Ivaylovgrad".

Traffic is normal at all points. Only passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons are allowed through the border checkpoints "Rudozem", "Zlatograd", "Makaza" and "Ivaylovgrad". The border with Romania: Traffic on Danube Bridge near Ruse - Giurgiu is operating normally in both lanes after the completion of the repair work.

Traffic on is operating normally in both lanes after the completion of the repair work. Important ferry stop: Due to the critically low level of the Danube River, the ferry connection to Border checkpoint Oryahovo – Becket has temporarily suspended operations. Drivers should head to alternative points.

Mountain Tourism Conditions

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross informs that the conditions for tourism in the low mountain ranges are good, but the weather in the higher parts remains variable and cloud.

Strong to moderate winds on the high ridges, with temperatures in the early hours varying between 4 and 15 degrees.

Rescuers advise tourists to choose more conservative routes.

Case of the day: Over the past 24 hours, a successful rescue operation was carried out in the area of Mount Kabul, where a woman with a broken leg was evacuated.

Fire Department and Traffic Police Summary of Accidents and Injuries

General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) and the Traffic Police report a busy day, marked by high summer temperatures and increased traffic.