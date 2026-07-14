Radomir Cholakov: In a few months, the CPC has established 4 cartels. We do not drop "atomic bombs", but impose fines

There are concerns that retail chains are twisting the hands of citizens with unreasonably high prices. Many commentators on television, when it comes to inspections, have become very fond of using the word "atomic bomb", which must necessarily be dropped randomly. The strongest authority of the CPC is to impose fines in the amount of 10% of a company's turnover, not to drop atomic bombs.

This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) Radomir Cholakov to bTV, quoted by news.bg

He pointed out that in a few months the CPC has established 4 cartels. The first established cartel is for hospital food. The second cartel is for IT equipment. The third cartel is for the provision of construction machinery for rent. The fourth cartel is again for the supply of food to kindergartens.

Fines of 310,000 euros have also been imposed.

In his words, if the CPC drops an "atomic bomb", a specific retail chain may close its doors.

"The market must be regulated in cooperation in order to stop abuses, but also to develop new productions," Cholakov pointed out.

According to him, the big question is how Bulgaria can start producing domestically.

"When small and medium-sized businesses are not given the opportunity to operate in the market, then large niches are opened and the door is opened for even larger external players, who displace even Bulgarian ones," the deputy chairman of the CPC pointed out.

He noted that the more the shortage Bulgarian production, the more it is imported and eventually the domestic producer loses interest in producing. "When there is not enough production, products must come in from abroad with prices that we cannot regulate", shared Cholakov.

According to him, there must be more production in order to have a competitive environment in our country. "Nobody is obliged to take care of the Bulgarian market, and we must take care of it ourselves", said Radomir Cholakov.