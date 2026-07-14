Anna Bodakova: The two-faced Radev is playing "go with me - come with me"

The People's Representative from “Democratic Bulgaria“ Anna Bodakova was a guest on “Darik's Day“, where she commented on the current political situation, Bulgaria's foreign policy, relations with Russia and the European Union, as well as the work of the ruling majority.

In the conversation, she also touched on topics such as the fight against corruption, healthcare reforms, electoral legislation, support for young families, maternity policies, online child safety and the regulation of social networks.

Bodakova also outlined her priorities as a member of parliament, emphasizing youth policies, the social sphere and the need for more effective healthcare reforms.

“This is an extremely unnecessary and, I won't lie, slightly ridiculous plot that Bulgaria has gotten itself into with the attempts of the two-faced Radev to say one thing to Bulgaria and another to the European Union. And at a time when Bulgaria should be extremely clear in its position, clear in the fact that it is in Bulgaria's national interest to condemn Russia's actions in the most categorical way possible, we are playing the game of "go with me - come with me", she commented.

“I do not think that pro-Russian is modern. However, I think that there are an enormous number of disinformation networks that work around the clock in an attempt to impose the idea that this is modern, that this is something extremely important. But the truth is that Radev came on the wave of protests against the budget. At the moment, he has submitted a budget that proposes extremely dangerous measures for Bulgaria and no reforms“, the MP also said.

“We have personnel being returned. Even more money is being poured into the NHIF system without any reform. And when we want to check what signals and what alleged crimes have been committed by leaders there, we meet with abstention and outright refusal. There are an enormous number of paragraphs under which the NHIF continues to function. This is a problem that really affects not only the money of every Bulgarian, because an enormous amount of funds are being distributed, but also the health of every single person“, Bodakova touched on the topic of healthcare.

“When Peevski has a state, when Peevski has offices, it becomes something like “Wonderland“ and anything is possible. But at the same time, we wanted a commission to check Peevski's flights, to check Peevski's property, because the bigger question is how he paid for these flights. Peevski did not distribute his own money. He distributed taxpayers' money. That is why it is extremely important that the whole truth be made public“, explained Bodakova.

“Parents do not receive enough support to know what is actually happening on their children's phones, and children do not receive clear enough education on how to navigate the Internet safely. Because internet safety is not just some guy standing behind a screen waiting to harm a child. Internet safety is about protecting your child from online bullying by classmates, protecting your child from leaving a digital footprint that will harm them in the future," she explained on the topic of internet safety.