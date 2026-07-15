Son of murdered photographer claims he has become subject to checks due to his public appearances

Ivaylo Georgiev - the son of murdered photographer Dinko Georgiev from General Toshevo, claims that he has been subjected to unprecedented pressure due to his activity on social networks and his public appearances on the case. According to him, instead of seeking justice for his father's death, he himself has become the subject of checks, examinations and police warnings, Nova TV reports.

Ivaylo Georgiev said that the repressions began after a report in which he took part. He pointed out that his father's killer was released on bail – – – the lightest measure provided for by the law”.

–At the same time, I was assigned by prosecutor Violeta Velikova from the District Prosecutor's Office – Dobrich two complex consecutive psychological and psychiatric examinations”, he said. And he specified that these examinations were conducted by four experts, and the analysis lasted eight hours.

„But it doesn't stop there. On July 13 of this year, the repression already crossed all limits of tolerance on my part, as I already have a police warning protocol that I bear criminal liability for up to four years”, the son explained. He added that he is the creator of a Facebook page called “Justice for the photographer Dinko Georgiev”, which “reflects media appearances of a family that suffered from the justice system and the lack of adequate treatment by the supervising prosecutor”.

Georgiev recalled what exactly is happening in August 2025. His mother was verbally attacked “with xenophobic insults”, called a ”slut”, and in his words the insults were made by Roma. Both he and his father were attacked. Georgiev reported to the law enforcement agencies.

He added that at the moment there are 19 requests, “with perhaps over 100 pages”, to prosecutor Violeta Velikova to investigate the actions of the attackers from that night. They received 19 refusals.

Ivaylo's sister – Draga Dinkova, shared: “We have been living with a refusal to investigate for 11 months now. We wanted to change the charges, because in no way is it about moderate bodily harm. This is the least intentional murder. We wanted an investigation into the attempted murder of my brother and the xenophobia towards my mother. We also wanted to be presented with the materials on the case so that we could get to know what was happening. Is there an investigation at all, because we don't feel that the investigating authorities and prosecutor Violeta Velikova are doing anything to clarify the circumstances and the truth? We made requests for protection for our family. Velikova refused, because the actions of Ertan Ali, who is accused of the murder of our father, do not imply such protection. We wanted an investigation into the personality of the accused of the murder, because due to good characteristic data he is among us – at large. But prosecutor Velikova refused us and does not investigate the specific questions we have raised regarding his personality”.

Dinkova appealed to the state for an urgent meeting with higher-ranking officials.

Stelyan Lyuboslavov, who is a lawyer for the family of the murdered photographer, said that there are quite interesting questions in this case: “Why is only one detail of this situation being investigated – the death of Dinko Georgiev, and the other one is not being investigated. The fact that Ivaylo Georgiev was attacked, hit and there was an attempt to hit him with a hammer. We don't have two deaths just because he managed to protect himself”.

He confirmed that they have no answer to repeated inquiries on this issue.

„Furthermore, why is a forensic psychiatric examination of the victim in the case being ordered? What are they trying to prove? That he is not mentally well? That he cannot properly understand what is happening? That he cannot control his behavior?”, the lawyer asked.

He also emphasized that he hopes for a meeting to take place at a higher state level, after which they will decide how to act.

Later in the day from the District Prosecutor's Office – Dobrich sent an official position regarding the investigation into the death of 67-year-old Dinko Georgiev. The state prosecution indicates that the initial pre-trial proceedings initiated on August 14, 2025 were for causing moderate bodily harm, and the 30-year-old defendant was detained in custody.

After the photographer's death on August 18, 2025 and the autopsy, the charge was changed to a more serious one - intentional bodily harm and death caused by negligence. However, in December 2025, the District Court in Dobrich changed the defendant's measure from "detention in custody" to "submission". The prosecutor's office emphasizes that they immediately filed a protest against this decision.

However, the Court of Appeal in Varna confirmed the lighter measure, reasoning that the crime was committed through negligence, for which the maximum term of detention is 2 months - time that the accused had already spent in custody. After his release, the prosecutor's office imposed a ban on him leaving the country.

The state prosecution also informed that a repeated triple forensic medical examination by the "Lozenets" Hospital in Sofia confirmed that it was a case of moderate bodily injury. According to the experts, the fatal craniocerebral trauma was caused by a blow to the head on the ground after a fall, caused by a strong punch to the face. The prosecutor's office added that all witnesses have been questioned and all versions are being checked, and the work on the case is continuing.