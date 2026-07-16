After the Sasho Kadiev case: How much is the fine if you drive with a phone in your hand

The case in which Alexander Kadiev used his phone while behind the wheel caused a storm of public reaction. The actor and TV presenter published a video of himself driving a car during a heavy storm, with his daughter also riding in the car. After the footage was distributed, the police took action, and Kadiev was sanctioned for using a mobile phone while driving, writes dariknews.bg.

The case raised many questions on social networks, both about what the fine is for using a mobile phone behind the wheel, and how the police can establish and sanction such a violation.

What is the fine for using a mobile phone behind the wheel?

The Road Traffic Act prohibits the use of a mobile phone while driving a motor vehicle, except through a device that allows its use without the driver's hands (hands-free).

According to Art. 183, para. 4, item 6 of the Road Traffic Act, the violation is punishable by: a fine of 51 euros and the loss of 8 checkpoints.

There are several ways in which using a mobile phone while driving can lead to a sanction.

Most often this happens during an inspection by officers of the "Traffic Police", who personally establish that the driver is holding a phone in his hand while driving the car. In such a case, an act of administrative violation is drawn up, and subsequently the fine provided for in the law is imposed and 8 checkpoints are lost.

A check can also begin after a citizen reports it, for example, if he saw a video or photo on social networks and notified the police. If photos, video or other evidence are attached to the report, the police can conduct an investigation to determine whether a violation was actually committed and who was driving the vehicle.

This is not the first case in which famous personalities have come under the sights of law enforcement agencies due to clips posted on social networks.

In March 2025, Emrah Storaro's profile became the subject of a police investigation after he himself posted a video of dangerous driving on the Sofia Ring Road. The footage showed a race between several cars, with one of them reaching a speed of 257 km/h. The contractor's team then stated that he was not behind the wheel, and the car was driven by a potential buyer during a test drive, as the car was for sale. Nevertheless, the SDVR began an investigation.

A few months later - in September 2025, Emrah Storaro's name was in the news again. He and Konstantin posted a video of themselves demonstrating competitive driving on the streets of Sofia. After the footage was circulated, the two were summoned to the SDVR, lost their driver's licenses, and received fines of 3,000 leva each. Emrah defended their actions by claiming that the cars did not exceed the speed limit, but this did not change the consequences.

In 2024, influencer Katrin Yordanova, known as “Miss Silicone“, attracted public attention with a series of traffic violations documented by herself on social networks. Among them were driving at a speed of nearly 260 km/h on the “Trakia“ highway; driving under the influence of drugs; driving while using a mobile phone and carrying a dog on her lap.

Due to her offenses, she was detained and subsequently released on bail of 5,000 leva. After charges were filed and her car was temporarily confiscated, Yordanova received a suspended sentence, her car was confiscated in favor of the state and she was left without a license for 16 months.

Among the popular personalities who filmed themselves while driving are the TikToker, Stoyan Kolev (Tyanata), the singers Susanita and Diona, etc. More and more often, it is videos on the Internet that become evidence of violations committed.

Nevertheless, influencers, popular personalities and content creators continue to publish videos filmed while driving on a daily basis. Whether they are talking into the camera, filming Instagram stories, recording TikTok videos, or holding their phones in their hands, such behavior remains not only a violation of the law, but also a dangerous example for their thousands of followers.