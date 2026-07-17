Protesting students at NATFA: The two ministries left us to deal with the crisis on our own

The protesting students at NATFA issued a declaration in connection with the meeting held on July 15, 2026 in the Student Dormitory between them and the Academy's management.

"At it, we clearly stated - to all the media, to the Ministry of Culture, to the Ministry of Education and Science, and to the National Representation of Student Councils, that we expect the immediate resignation of the rector, Prof. Miroslav Dachev. In addition to the fact that there was no resignation, events took the following development", the protesters announced and explained:

Both ministries left us to deal with the crisis on our own. The Ministry of Culture withdrew from the process of restoring dialogue, we learned from a position to BTA. The Ministry of Education and Science did not fulfill our request for immediate declassification of the report accusing the rector of lies and violations, as well as misleading the public with the results of the meeting in his statement.

The three national television stations did not cover the meeting objectively. The biased coverage is obvious, in sharp contrast to the coverage by numerous online media.

Provocateurs were sent to the meeting. Despite the presence of so many institutions, we were left alone to expel them before the meeting began. Information and photos about them have already been published online and will soon be identified.

In view of the above, we believe that despite the calls for “dialogue“ declared in recent weeks by the institutions, they do not believe in our cause and do not want to take their responsibility. With this declaration, we are sending a warning to all responsible institutions.

If Prof. Miroslav Dachev does not immediately resign as rector of NATFA, the following will happen:

Expanding the protests and turning them into a national movement.

Continuing the occupation of NATFA, expanding the satirical series “Kinopregled“ to the activities of other state institutions, and reaching 5 million views.

Actions within the framework of the law, aimed at expanding public support and strengthening protest movements.

Large-scale response in European media.

So far, understanding of the crisis situation in NATFA and support for our demands have been expressed by: "Kinematograf", "Union of Bulgarian Actors", "Bulgarian National Film Library", "National Film Center".