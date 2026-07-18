The border between Bulgaria and Serbia near Belogradchik is open for three days

The border between Bulgaria and Serbia near Belogradchik is open for free passage for three days. The occasion is the traditional international festival "Kady Boaz", indicated "Nova TV".

The event is held at the pass between the Belogradchik village of Salash and the Serbian Novo Korito. It gathers thousands of visitors, and the tradition is more than a century old. At the border itself there are folklore performances by groups from Bulgaria and Serbia.

"Within three days of the year, we come together and remove the border. In this way, we are together with these two brotherly peoples again," said the mayor of Belogradchik Boyan Minkov.