The Bulgarian drinks 76 liters of beer per year

In 2025, the sales volumes of non-alcoholic beer in EU countries increased by 6%, and since 2020 the growth has exceeded 38%. Today, one in every twelve beers consumed in the EU is non-alcoholic. This became clear at a press conference of the Union of Brewers in Bulgaria - SPB on the occasion of 145 years of the Bulgarian brewing industry, 70 years of brewing science and 35 years since the establishment of the industry organization.

The data show that last year 122,780 hectoliters of non-alcoholic beer were sold in our country, which is a 53% increase compared to 2024. For the first six months of this year, there has already been a new growth of 14% in sales of non-alcoholic beer, news.bg listed. This reflects the changing preferences of consumers, the growing desire for moderate consumption and the continued investments of brewers in innovation, quality and greater choice for consumers.

In 2025, beer production in the country is 4,420,000 hectoliters, and sales are almost 5 million hectoliters. Despite a 5% drop in volumes compared to 2024, 3/4 of Bulgarians consume beer at least once a month, and over half - every week. Annual beer consumption in 2025 is 76 liters per capita, including non-alcoholic beer.

According to an Ipsos survey, 87% of Bulgarians aged 15 and over are motivated to return PET bottles and cans of soft drinks, beer and bottled water for a 10 euro cent deposit fee. This will also reduce household costs, as all citizens now pay for one PET package three times - through a waste tax, through the product tax included in the final price for the consumer and a third time - with the penalty fee for non-recycled plastic packaging (the so-called Plastic Levy), the Bulgarian Beer Federation notes.

There are currently 42 registered beer producers in Bulgaria - from 3 large companies to 7 small and medium-sized ones, as well as 32 microbreweries. Investments in the development of the sector and strengthening local production of raw materials have increased significantly over the years. Since 1994, when the privatization of beer enterprises in our country began, capital investments have been estimated at 1 billion and 625 million leva, i.e. - 831 million euros. Over the past five years, these assets have exceeded 331 million leva (170 million euros). For 2025 alone, they are nearly 45 million euros - the highest level on an annual basis in the last two decades. Over 40% of these investments are for new capacities in malt production, which shows a long-term vision and confidence in the development of the sector, including on a regional scale.

The industry provides employment for about 22,000 people throughout the entire production and trade chain. Of these, 9% are directly employed in brewing companies. "The average salary in them exceeds 1,650 euros and remains the highest in the food and beverage industry. Each person employed in the beer industry in Bulgaria produces 232 thousand liters of beer annually (according to data for 2025)," said Ivana Radomirova - Executive Director of the Bulgarian Brewery Association.

According to the Chairman of the Bulgarian Brewery Association Vladimir Ivanov, the decline in sales follows the European trend. According to data from the Brewers of Europe, beer production and consumption in the EU are also decreasing, but Bulgaria retains its 13th place in both indicators. In total, beer production in the EU countries decreased by 2.9%, and consumption - by 3.2% compared to 2024. Since 2019, European beer production has decreased by 8.6%, and sales - by 9.2%.

Bulgarian brewers are adapting to changing consumer preferences through product innovations and interesting new flavors and assortments. Over the past year, 20 new brands and types of beer have been positioned on the market, including 0% alcohol. Non-alcoholic beer continues its impressive growth, and the portfolio is further expanded by low-alcohol beer mixes. This is the most distinct trend at both the European and national levels.