Truck overturned on Trakia Motorway

A heavy-duty truck overturned on the “Trakia“ motorway near Karnobat after a flat tire caused loss of control, BNT reports.

The accident occurred at around 5:24 p.m. at the 311th kilometer in the direction of Sofia.

The truck, carrying fraction, overturned on the roadway and blocked the middle and emergency lanes. A 47-year-old man from Stara Zagora was behind the wheel and was taken to the hospital in Yambol.

Currently, traffic in the area is only in the far left lane and only for passenger cars. Heavy-duty vehicles are diverted to the Aytos – Karnobat – Petolachkata bypass route.