A large fire broke out near the village of Razhdak in Petrich

A large fire broke out in the area of the village of Razhdak in Petrich. This was told to BTA by the secretary of the Petrich Municipality and head of the Emergency Unit of the municipality, Kiril Stoykov.

According to him, the fire broke out between the village of Razhdak and the landfill, which is located in the area. Teams of the Regional Service “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ are on site. A team of the Emergency Unit is also heading to the area of the fire, added Kiril Stoykov.

The head of the Regional Service “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ – Petrich, Chief Inspector Stoyan Tilev, reported an increase in fires in the Petrich municipality earlier today. According to him, since the beginning of July alone, fire crews have responded to about 50 incidents.