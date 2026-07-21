The Defense Committee will consider the US request to deploy the planes at the Bezmer airport

The deputies of the Defense Committee are meeting for an extraordinary meeting today. At it, they will consider the request from the United States to deploy eight tanker planes at the Bezmer airport to participate in the military operation in the Middle East, BNT reports. On Monday, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that the government had received the note with the request from the US embassy on July 17. Late yesterday afternoon, the cabinet approved the request and submitted it for discussion to the parliament, which must finally grant permission.

In addition to eight aircraft with their crews, it is proposed to allow the residence of up to 250 military personnel with personal weapons and ammunition, as well as airport equipment from the United States Armed Forces. Their deployment at the Bezmer airbase is for the period from July 24 to October 1, 2026.

The decision of the Council of Ministers is accompanied by reasons, which note the Agreement signed on April 28, 2006 between the governments of Bulgaria and the United States for cooperation in the field of defense.

The GERB and the MRF announced that they would support the new American request. The DB asked the president to convene the National Security Council. The PP indicated that they would familiarize themselves with the Prime Minister's recommendations for the deployment of eight American aircraft. And "Vazrazhdane" declared itself against it.

The final decision is expected to be made by the end of the week in the plenary hall.