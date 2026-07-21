A partial state of emergency has been declared in five Yambol villages because of the hail last night. In several of them, there is still no electricity. They are also clearing up in Plovdiv after last night's downpour.

70-year-old Zhechka from the village of Zavoy does not remember such a disaster. The storm lasted about half an hour.

„I'm seeing this miracle for the first time, the tiles were flying. There are broken windows on that house, everything is broken, everything. What are we going to do, I don't know. How am I going to do this roof with a small pension“, says Zhechka Valkova to bTV.

“Here, the roof, as you can see, tiles, everything has flown away, tables, whatever was outside, everything has disappeared“, says Stefan Kirov from the village of Zavoy.

There are broken power lines throughout the village. In the yard of the kindergarten, the wind has broken century-old trees. Greenhouses have been blown away, the harvest has been destroyed.

In the neighboring village of Kabile, clearing of fallen trees has begun, but there is still no electricity on many streets.

Firefighters and municipal employees responded to over 400 signals overnight in Plovdiv. More than 40 fallen trees, dozens of damaged and broken-down cars, impassable streets and boulevards, flooded underpasses, limited water supply due to electric shock and temporary suspension of train traffic due to thunder - this is the balance sheet from last night's tropical storm in Plovdiv.

Today, as of this morning, all streets and boulevards are passable, water supply has been normalized, traffic has been restored. The downpour last night lasted about an hour and over 30 liters per square meter poured out.