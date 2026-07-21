Minister Stoyanov: The Regulation on the Service Time and Compensation of Military Personnel will be Revised

„The proposed draft Regulation on the procedure for distributing, reporting and compensating the service time of military personnel will not be promulgated in the „State Gazette“, but will be revised. The aim is for the texts to guarantee that no military personnel will be harmed with regard to the overtime work situation“. This was announced by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov during a visit today to the Third Air Base in Graf Ignatievo together with the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliana Yotova.

„The reaction of all military personnel during the public discussion is very indicative – out of 201 opinions, 201 were negative. The proposal was to publish this regulation in the “State Gazette“, but I refused. There will be changes and no one will be harmed in terms of overtime“, the minister said.

Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov and President Iliana Yotova got acquainted with the implementation of the projects for the modernization of the infrastructure of the 3rd air base in Graf Ignatievo, as well as with the process of training the flight and engineering and technical staff.

“It is clear that the base has been deeply reconstructed and many things have been done. Five more sites are to be launched and I hope this will happen in the near future. "So far, almost 300 million euros have been invested in the air base," the minister said.

He noted that some of the projects have been delayed, but the necessary actions have been taken to catch up. "We are holding meetings with all contractors to accelerate work on the sites and ensure that the modernization of the air base will be completed with the required quality," Stoyanov explained.