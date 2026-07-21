Weather on Wednesday: Codes for torrential rain and cold snap

Forecasters warn of dangerous storms, hail and a sharp drop in temperatures in our country on July 22

A serious change in the synoptic situation is coming across the country in the next 24 hours. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH - www.weather.bg) has issued first and second level warnings for dangerous atmospheric phenomena, with only the districts of Sofia-city, Pernik and Kyustendil remaining without codes.

Orange code for eight districts in Eastern Bulgaria

Meteorologists report that on Wednesday the atmosphere over the country will be highly unstable. An orange code for intense rainfall and severe thunderstorms is in effect for 8 districts: Silistra, Shumen, Razgrad, Targovishte, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas and Yambol. Precipitation amounts in places in these regions are expected to reach the critical 65 liters per square meter, which creates a real risk of local flooding.

A yellow code has been declared for the remaining 17 regions of the country, with the predicted amounts there being up to 35 liters per square meter. Everywhere in the warning zones there is a high probability of heavy hail and dangerous squalls of wind (bTV News - btvnovinite.bg).

Temperatures and wind by region

Daytime temperatures: A noticeable cooling is observed. Maximum values will be mainly between 25° and 30°C.

A noticeable cooling is observed. Maximum values will be mainly between 25° and 30°C. Wind: The northwest wind will begin to strengthen around and after noon. The strongest gusts are expected along the Danube Plain and in the Upper Thracian Lowland.

The northwest wind will begin to strengthen around and after noon. The strongest gusts are expected along the Danube Plain and in the Upper Thracian Lowland. Black Sea: The weather on the Black Sea coast will be rainy. The sea water temperature varies between 23° and 25°C, and north of Cape Kaliakra it will be cooler – around 19°C (Bulgarian National Radio - nrd.bg).

In the afternoon over Western Bulgaria the clouds will start to break up, and the precipitation there will gradually stop. Full stabilization of the weather and the return of the sun is expected on Thursday, when temperatures will remain below 29°C.