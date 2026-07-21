Blood test confirms Stoyan Kolev took cocaine

The blood test for cocaine of influencer Stoyan Kolev came back positive after he was arrested on the “Trakia“ highway, according to information from the investigation to NOVA. On June 16, Kolev gave a positive field test for drugs, and then the signal was submitted by a random citizen on the 112 phone, who reported that the influencer was brandishing an automatic weapon from the hatch of a moving car. An examination of the weapon showed that it was for airsoft.

The Pazardzhik District Prosecutor's Office confirmed that it had refined the indictment and that it was now based on the chemical examination, which showed the presence of narcotic substances.

On June 17, the Pazardzhik District Prosecutor's Office filed two charges against 39-year-old Stoyan Kolev. On June 25, the Pazardzhik District Court changed the TikToker's detention order from "detention in custody" to "house arrest".