Petar Cholakov: It is clear that there will be American planes on "Bezmer", the question is what we will ask for

Given the decision of the committee (on defense), I expect the proposal for the deployment of eight American tanker aircraft to be supported in the hall tomorrow as well, and thus the request of our NATO allies (in this case the USA, ed. note) will be fulfilled. And I think the government did the right thing by recognizing that these are aircraft that are tied to the military actions in Iran. This was stated in an interview with Nova News by political scientist Assoc. Prof. Petar Cholakov.

According to him, there is no doubt that the American planes will receive the green light to deploy at the “Bezmer“ airbase, but he clarified that the more important question is what we will ask Washington in return and whether we will receive it. According to him, we will most likely insist on the abolition of visas for the US, which he described as “an undisputed success“ if it happens.

Assoc. Prof. Cholakov admitted that the deployment of military aircraft on our territory always poses risks, but still specified that we could hardly be a leading target, at least because we are not that active in this conflict.

The political scientist predicts that next week the topic of the planes at “Bezmer“ will be replaced by the debates on the adoption of the budget, explaining that people are always interested when it comes to their money.

In conclusion, Petar Cholakov stated in the address of Rumen Radev that he has proven himself as a person with “exceptional political instinct“.

“Public opinion is obviously behind him and this must be said when they attack him ugly, because public opinion is like Shakira's hips – it never lies“, the political scientist joked at the end, referring to one of the most famous hits of the Colombian singer “Hips don't lie“.