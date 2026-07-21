If I answer the question of how we are dismantling the oligarchic model, we will dismantle it with several actions. The first is the changes in the Law on the Judiciary regarding the election of the Supreme Judicial Council. Direct results cannot be given, but they are steps towards having a more rational and fair SJC. This was stated by Rumen Milanov, MP from "Progressive Bulgaria", in the program "Face to Face" on bTV.

Among the actions related to the dismantling of the oligarchic model, Milanov highlighted the creation of the Anti-Corruption Commission, as well as the information provided by the Ministry of Interior about Delyan Peevski's flights.

Regarding Denyo Denev's hearing on the extradition of Oleg Nevzorov and his return to Bulgaria, Milanov explained: "We as a commission for control of the services, we demanded the order, but in principle we do not have any instrument of influence. We can only ask and demand from SANS. In the case of Nevzorov, we demanded from SANS to clarify the circumstances and SANS told us that there were motives for the first order (for his extradition), but for the second order - the one for his return - there were no motives. We asked the acting chairman of SANS Stancho Stanev where the documents for the motives were, he said there were none. SANS does not have motives for the second order - do you see what a paradox. This is a risk to national security. You see that the return of such a person who threatens the state is a fact.

The MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" also said that there are signals of wiretapping of magistrates. "My information is for 11 such cases. The procedures were 24 hours and then they were terminated. The information is with DATO. It is extremely important who eavesdropping - state or private institutions. The question before the services is to find out whether there are private institutions", Rumen Milanov also noted.

"The special services must analyze what they have achieved, what the problems are and what they need to do to achieve higher efficiency. But, in order to have higher efficiency, political influence must be reduced, the qualifications of their leaders must be increased. We must do all this in order to have effective special services and there must be no marriage," he also pointed out.

When asked how the Parliamentary Group of the Bulgarian People's Party will vote at tomorrow's plenary session regarding the presence of American aircraft at the "Bezmer" airbase, he said: "The Defense Committee has approved the proposal. Once the committee has accepted it, we will most likely support it in the plenary hall".