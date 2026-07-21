Prof. Kanchev: Once again, the USA is turning to Bulgaria for help – the most loyal ally

We are in a very important strategic place. Once again, the USA is turning to us for help – to its most loyal ally, the most devoted. This was stated to BNT by Prof. Rumen Kanchev, an expert in international security and geopolitics, former Deputy Minister of Defense, on the occasion of the deployment of American aircraft at the Bezmer airbase.

„This is the correct position of the country, of democratic states. We see a very difficult geostrategic rivalry between the world of liberal democracies – the Western world, which is very small, only 1 billion people, – and 4 billion people of the severe authoritarian regimes. We cannot be on the side of the authoritarian regimes“, he is categorical.

According to him, Bulgaria's location is strategic – the gateway to Asia, connecting the Mediterranean Sea with Central Asia: “Very high qualities are required of politicians in this place.“

Regarding the US-Iran and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, the expert emphasized: “We see two severe conflicts. Without rushing, but neither of them will end soon.”

“The EU is unprepared – it has no armies, no military potential, so it must quickly re-establish weapons factories. A revolution in the defense sector is possible, because we are starting almost from scratch – for years, Europeans relied on American military power. "Bulgaria, as an ally, should try to participate in this whole situation, because we also have an excellent tradition in the field of weapons production," Prof. Kanchev also believes.