The rulers do not yield an iota from the oligarchy's budget - the same one they promised to fight. This week in the plenary hall is the last chance for this budget to change in favor of Bulgarian citizens and business. This was written on his Facebook profile by academician Nikolay Denkov from “Continuing the Change“.

“Let's recall. The oligarchy is not the pensioners, mothers, young doctors and students. The oligarchy is where the big state money is distributed.

In the case of companies that for more than a decade have been living only on public procurement, subsidies and in general - on the taxes of workers.

The oligarchy is the Peevski-Borisov model. And there are over 3 billion euros in the budget for it, in the form of undescribed and non-transparent funds for “capital expenditures“ and “maintenance“. This is exactly the “legacy“ that the new majority in parliament has chosen.

Progressive Bulgaria cannot find in its budget only 184 million euros for relief for business and support for workers, for parents, for healthcare personnel, for teachers, students, young scientists, for culture.

After the vote on the second reading at the end of the week, it will be completely clear – "Will the Peevski-Borisov model continue, with the budgets of the oligarchy, or will we see at least some effort to improve the lives of all Bulgarians," Denkov writes.