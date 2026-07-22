The line committee adopted the 2026 Budget on second reading

After a marathon extraordinary session that lasted until the wee hours of the night, the Budget and Finance Committee of the National Assembly adopted the 2026 State Budget Bill on second reading.

The ruling majority retained the main parameters of the financial plan proposed by the cabinet, despite dozens of opposition requests for additional spending.

Key decisions and withdrawn texts

During the more than 9-hour discussions in the line committee, serious political debates and unexpected twists came to light:

Abolition of the automatic formula: The Budget Committee has abolished the formula for the automatic increase in the minimum wage, which has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties.

The Budget Committee has abolished the formula for the automatic increase in the minimum wage, which has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties. Salary cap remains: The government has surprisingly withdrawn its initial proposal to impose a new cap on the remuneration of managers on the boards of state-owned companies.

The government has surprisingly withdrawn its initial proposal to impose a new cap on the remuneration of managers on the boards of state-owned companies. New seniority postponed: The reform for hourly calculation of seniority for part-time workers has been postponed and will enter into force on January 1, 2027, and not September, as planned.

The reform for hourly calculation of seniority for part-time workers has been postponed and will enter into force on January 1, 2027, and not September, as planned. Financing of municipal projects: Municipal projects will no longer be in a special annex to the budget, but will be approved directly through the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW).

Macro framework and expenses for Shipka

The draft budget for 2026 provides for a deficit within 5.7%. The opposition demanded more funds in the social sector, family support and education, but the ruling party “Progressive Bulgaria“ rejected most of these demands, promising reforms in the 2027 Budget. Among the few amendments adopted was the proposal to allocate 2 million euros for urgent restoration and repair of the Freedom Monument on Mount “Shipka“. The maximum amount of new state debt for the year is set at 10.1 billion euros.

The 2026 State Budget is expected to be submitted for a final vote in the plenary hall within the next week.