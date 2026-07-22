The Russian Cultural Center in Sofia was cordoned off because of a black envelope

The area in front of the Russian Cultural and Information Center (RCIC) in Sofia was exceptionally cordoned off by the police. The report was filed due to an open suspicious black envelope, left in front of the building at 34 “Shipka“ Street, which is a facility of the Russian Embassy in our country.

Until late last night, there was a heavy presence of gendarmerie forces and a medical team. The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR) told BTA that they are acting entirely according to the established standard procedure for threats of this type.

Specialized teams carried out a thorough inspection of the contents of the package. All passing pedestrians and cars were redirected, and citizens were urged to be careful and comply with the orders of law enforcement agencies.