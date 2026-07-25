GERB MP hits out at Yotova: The presidential administration sounds like the press center of the Council of Ministers to me

„At first, I was very impressed with how it started in the first few months. But especially since May, I do not see an independent position. The presidential administration sounds more like the press center of the Council of Ministers to me.“ This is how GERB MP Hristo Gadzhev commented on bTV on Iliana Yotova's candidacy for a new full presidential term, which she announced yesterday evening, quoted by novini.bg.

„It depends on whether she can emancipate herself from her usual boss – Mr. Radev“, added Gadzhev.

Asked when GERB would announce its presidential candidate, he replied: “As we have always done so far – shortly before the start of the campaign. All candidates that GERB has nominated were announced in September.“

When asked whether the candidate would be a party member or an independent, he said: “When the time comes. I do not want to comment on things that have not been announced publicly. When the time comes, we will say what alternative we will offer.“

When asked about former GERB MP Desislava Trifonova, who was appointed a few days ago to the “Radev“ cabinet as an advisor to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev, Hristo Gadzhev said: “I have no opinion. What they have judged, that is their business. At least we in GERB have no information as to why it has come to this.“

He stressed that the party continues to have sufficiently qualified personnel: “In GERB over the years there have always been enough qualified people and there continue to be many qualified people who can qualitatively govern the state. So it is logical that people look for GERB personnel.“