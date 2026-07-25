Dr. Alexander Simidchiev: Andrey Gyurov could be this common candidate for president for the democratic community

We will be united in supporting a common candidate for the presidential elections with “Continuing the change“, together with the Forum for Democratic Action, as well as other extra-parliamentary right-wing formations. He said this on the air of “Good morning, Europe” on Euronews Bulgaria Dr. Alexander Simidchiev from "Democratic Bulgaria".

He shared the opinion of Assen Vassilev and Ivan Kostov that Andrey Gyurov could be this common candidate for the democratic community, but pointed out that Gyurov has not yet confirmed his desire to participate in the presidential race.

Simidchiev pointed out that the difference in opinions of Prime Minister Rumen Radev regarding the deployment of American aircraft in our country is interesting:

A few months ago, while still president at the time, Radev was saying how dangerous it was that these aircraft were in Sofia, even though the note with which they were here was for training, and the note now is for participation in military operations. If there is any risk, it is in the change of note. During their last stay in Sofia, there was no reaction from Iran, but now there is.

According to Dr. Alexander Simidchiev, we are in NATO and therefore the risk to residents in the area of “Bezmer“ is very low.

He explained the vote of “Democratic Bulgaria” in the National Assembly regarding the deployment of the aircraft by saying that the deputies were not presented with any information about what was written in the note, what commitments were made, and what these commitments were made in return.

According to him, it is interesting that the government does not indicate what was agreed upon and what negotiations were held with the American side, and the parliament makes decisions “in the dark”.