The presidential elections will be held between October 25 and November 22

The regular elections for the President and Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria are set within the constitutional and legal frameworks for the autumn of 2026.

Since the official end of the mandate of the current President of the country is on January 22, 2027, expert calculations show that the legal window for the vote covers the period from the end of October to the end of November.

First possible date: October 25, 2026 – coinciding with the transition to winter time, with a possible second round taking place on November 1.

Final time horizon: The period lasts throughout November, with the final threshold for holding a possible run-off or first round closing on November 22.