Hemus Motorway to reach Veliko Tarnovo by 2030

The “Hemus“ Motorway will be fully completed to Veliko Tarnovo within the mandate of the current government.

This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov in an interview for the podcast „Najave s Mediapool“, broadcast on Saturday, July 25. In the same period, the first 70 kilometers from the Ruse - Byala highway.

Termination of contracts for over 1 billion euros

The Regional Minister announced a firm course towards termination of large-scale public procurements, set according to the old methodology.

Large-scale refusal : The state suspends contracts for major road repairs worth a total of over 1 billion euro .

: The state suspends contracts for major road repairs worth a total of . New rules : Future sections of the republican road network will be designed and built using public-private partnership .

: Future sections of the republican road network will be designed and built using . Eliminating risks: According to Shishkov, this approach will attract fresh private capital and eliminates artificially created companies and “commissioners“ in the industry.

Progress on Lot 6 of the “Hemus“ highway

The statement comes against the backdrop of real progress on the documents and the route for connecting Sofia and Northern Bulgaria.

Building permit : Earlier this year, the building permit was signed for Section 6 of the „Hemus“ .

: Earlier this year, the building permit was signed for . Обхват на отсечката : Този лот е с дължина близо 32 километра и свързва Павликени (пътен възел на път III-303) с бъдещото пресичане на пътя Русе – Велико Търново.

: Този лот е с дължина и свързва Павликени (пътен възел на път III-303) с бъдещото пресичане на пътя Русе – Велико Търново. Краен срок: При осигурено ритмично финансиране отсечката трябва да свърже трасето трайно най-късно през 2030 година, съвпадайки с края на управленския мандат.

Промени в поддръжката и мантинелите

Министерството подготвя изцяло нова тръжна документация за текущ ремонт и поддръжка на пътищата. Сегашните договори все още имат финансова обезпеченост, но лимитите в част от регионите предстои да изтекат. В новите процедури ще бъде заложено и възстановяването на мантинелите, тъй като по данни на ведомството над 80% от тях в страната се нуждаят от спешна подмяна.