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Maternity benefit to be increased for early return to work

Maternity benefit to be increased for early return to work

Social Minister Natalia Efremova announced plans to increase the benefit from 50% to 75% in the second year

Jul 26, 2026 04:37, renew at Jul 26, 2026 04:40 54

Maternity benefit to be increased for early return to work - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The government is planning a key reform to support young families and working parents in Bulgaria.

The benefit for mothers who decide to return to work early may increase significantly. This was announced by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova on the air of the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS.

What is the purpose of the new social measure?

The main goal of the prepared change is to ensure better financial stability for mothers and to stimulate their early employment. According to Minister Efremova, the step will be included in a broader package of measures to support families in the preparation of the next state budget.

  • Planned change: The percentage of state support will increase to 75%.


  • Bulgaria