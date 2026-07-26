Atanas Pekanov: A manipulated scheme in the MRDPW for 127 million euros was terminated

The 2027 budget will be more ambitious, the current one is the status quo.

This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by the Deputy Prime Minister for European Funds Atanas Pekanov, specifying that the adopted budget for 2026 does not violate the Public Finance Act.

He assured that the mechanism by which the minimum wage is determined will be changed with the budget for next year.

Pekanov added that this week was terminated procedure for distributing 127 million euros to small and medium-sized enterprises in the coal regions due to suspicions of manipulation.

"This week, a manipulated corruption scheme was terminated in the MRDPW. This is a procedure for 127 million euros, which should be distributed in the coal regions to small and medium-sized enterprises. 1,600 companies applied, after which there was an adjustment of the criteria during the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet, so that some companies could win these grants - this is money that the EU gives to companies for new technologies and investments. The criteria were changed after the procedure was over, there was a tampering in the MRDPW during the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov. Things happened so that even GERB functionaries were repressed and did not babble on the subject. That is, someone else ordered it to be so. That is why this procedure was stopped", Pekanov announced and emphasized that a new procedure will begin and the funds will be distributed according to new rules and criteria.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, anti-corruption reforms are a key commitment of the "Radev" cabinet:

"The Supreme Court of Justice was supposed to elect a member of the CPC and did not elect him, this risks blocking about 400 million euros under this reform from the Public Procurement Agency".

The government's big goal is more production with high added value, he emphasized:

"We must abandon the cheap destination model. This is the only way to respond to demographic problems. Let's bring back some of the people who left in the years looking for high salaries. I see companies in Bulgaria that work at the highest global level and in sectors of the future.".