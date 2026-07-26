A 21-year-old without a license stole a car and had a serious accident near Montana

A 21-year-old from the village of Zamfirovo, Berkovitsa municipality, stole a car from the village of Dolno Belotintsi, Montana municipality, and had a serious accident with it near Montana, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in the city announced, quoted by BTA.

After a report was filed at around 9:00 yesterday, a police team visited the Montana ring road, which is part of the main road E-79. In a field next to the road, a Renault Kangoo was found upside down, with the 21-year-old lying unconscious inside.

The subsequent investigation revealed that he had stolen the car at night from the village of Dolno Belotintsi and that the car was owned by a 41-year-old local resident. A report showed that the young man was legally incompetent and had never held a driving license. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated under Article 343 of the Criminal Code. The extent of the extensive material damage to the car is being determined. The thief was not detained due to his condition, the Montana police said.