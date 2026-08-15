On the Great Virgin Mary: Hundreds of believers filled the Bachkovo Monastery for the feast

Today, the Orthodox Church honors the Assumption of the Virgin Mary. The Bachkovo Monastery celebrates its temple feast, BNT reported.

Hundreds of pilgrims filled the Bachkovo Monastery today for the Assumption of the Virgin Mary - the temple feast of the Holy Monastery. After the festive Holy Liturgy, people continue to flock to the miraculous icon of the Holy Virgin Mary to pray and light a candle for health and well-being.

President Iliana Yotova visited the Troyan Monastery "Assumption of the Virgin Mary" for the temple feast of the holy monastery. She was a guest at the festive liturgy, led by His Eminence Bishop Vasily of Dragovit. The head of state also joined the traditional liturgical procession with the miraculous icon "Holy Mother of God Three-Handed", which has been kept in the monastery temple since the 17th century.

The Troyan Monastery celebrates its feast day with a series of festive services. A solemn liturgy with the miraculous icon of the Mother of God set off from the monastery temple to the place where it is believed that the first miracle was performed by her.

Patriarch Daniil led the festive patriarchal liturgy in the temple "Assumption of the Virgin" in Kyustendil. His Holiness congratulated everyone on the holiday, saying that in the person of the Holy Mother of God we see with what great mercy the Lord has honored the human race.

"In her person, human nature is filled with the fullness of divinity, but at the same time, the Holy Mother of God shows us how we can remain, to be worthy of this great mercy to depict Christ in us. The Holy Mother of God shows us what is the height, what is the dignity of remaining faithful to God. Just as the Lord endured everything for us, to the end He remained a man, even though all human malice was poured out on Him, He remained a man to the end and is with us. In the same way, the Holy Mother of God overcame many difficulties and remained faithful to the end," said Patriarch Daniil.

Yesterday and today, the XIX edition of the cultural forum "Panagia – "raising of the bread" - an event that presents ancient customs, folk art and rituals related to bread. Theotokos breads were mixed yesterday, and after the end of the liturgy today, His Holiness will also perform a solemn blessing of water and consecration of the holiday breads.

Bishop Sioniy, abbot of the Bachkovo Monastery: "Today's family is subjected to incredible trials... those who are on the path of faith are called to be witnesses of the grace and power of the prayer of the Most Pure Theotokos."

Mariana Ilieva: "I come every year because I am a name day, my name is Mariana. Everything starts from the family, the most important thing is that just as we have followed the examples of our parents, our children should follow our examples, but we must give them so that they follow them."

Yani: "Everyone gathers here to be together as friends. I like this part because some people know each other, and others meet and find new friends. Because this is Bulgaria."