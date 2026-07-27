Yotova: I condemn terror in Germany

The Bulgarian head of state issued a sharp statement regarding the serious attack with a car and a cold weapon against participants in the annual Berlin Pride parade in the German capital.

The tragic incident killed one woman and injured 29 others, some seriously.

Reaction of the Head of State

In an official statement distributed to the media and published on social networks, President Iliana Yotova categorically defended the basic democratic principles:

Position against violence: “At this difficult time for the Federal Republic of Germany, I express my deep regret and solidarity with the German people. "I strongly condemn any act of terrorism, violence and extremism, regardless of its motives," Yotova said.

Protection of values: In her words, such crimes represent a direct attack not only against human life, but also against the foundations of modern societies – freedom, tolerance, dignity and the rule of law.

Context of the attack

The attack in Berlin caused shock throughout Europe. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described what happened as a large-scale attack on the entire society. Local authorities continue to investigate the serious incident and clarify all the facts surrounding the attacker's motive.