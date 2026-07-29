One dead and 13 injured in scooter accidents in Veliko Tarnovo region since the beginning of the year

Three scooter accidents in the past few days in Veliko Tarnovo region have been reported by law enforcement agencies, Nova TV reports. Two of them are serious – on Monday, a 55-year-old man died in Gorna Oryahovitsa after being hit by a car. And on Tuesday, a 12-year-old child was injured and has a head injury after crashing himself in Lyaskovets.

Against this background, security cameras filmed a man trying to turn his car, and a boy on a scooter crosses his path, turns back, curses at the driver, and then runs away. The incident is just meters from the place where the 12-year-old child was injured. Another video between Gorna Oryahovitsa and Lyaskovets shows two children on a scooter without helmets on the main road.

Georgi Vassilev from the “Traffic Police” – Veliko Tarnovo explained that from January 1 to today, 12 traffic accidents involving individual electric vehicles have occurred in the region. Of these, 11 were seriously injured - 13 injured and 1 deceased. The police have issued a total of 262 fines with a ticket and 30 fines with a report for this period.

Vassilev recalled that the minimum age for using scooters is 16 years.

He pointed out that a police operation is being carried out in the Veliko Tarnovo region to identify road violations, and drones are also involved.