Until August 20, the organization of traffic in sections of the Hemus and Trakia Motorways in the Sofia Region will be changed

The organization of traffic in sections of the Hemus and Trakia Motorways (AM) in the Sofia Region will be temporarily changed due to the replacement of stands and counting cameras and mowing of roadside vegetation, the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) announced. The activities will continue until August 20, with the road agency urging drivers to drive carefully and obey the posted signs.

Today, August 18, between 9:00 and 18:00, the counting cameras will be replaced at the 61st km of the “Hemus“ motorway, in the area of the village of Osikovska Lakavitsa. Traffic will be gradually restricted in the overtaking lane in both lanes, with traffic moving to the active lane.

Between 8:30 and 16:00 today, roadside vegetation will be removed in the Sofia lane of the “Trakia“ motorway, in the section from the 6th to the 13th km. Entry into the emergency lane will be restricted, and traffic in the active and overtaking lanes will be carried out without restrictions.

On August 19, the replacement of the stands of the counting cameras at the 0th km of the “Trakia“ motorway, in the area of the “Chernata kotka“ complex will continue. Between 9:00 and 18:00, the activities will be carried out in the lane towards Plovdiv, with traffic gradually being restricted in each of the lanes. Cars will pass in the lanes where work is not being done.

On August 20, the same activities will be carried out in the lane towards Sofia, in the interval from 9:00 to 18:00, with the same traffic organization.

The RIA appeals to drivers to strictly observe the posted road signs and traffic rules and not to undertake risky overtaking.