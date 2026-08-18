World War II bomb found and detonated in Danube

Police and bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled detonation of a World War II mine found at a record low level on the Danube River in Slovakia. Videos released by police show officers approaching the mine in the water before carefully removing it.

The explosive device was then transported to a safe location on land. After placing the mine in the ground and covering it with sand, experts carried out a controlled detonation. A series of record-breaking heatwaves in Europe this summer has caused severe drought in parts of the continent, affecting major waterways such as the Danube.