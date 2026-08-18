Ecological disaster in Eastern Serbia: The fire near Dimitrovgrad and Pirot threatens the border with Bulgaria

A catastrophic forest fire is raging in Eastern Serbia, with the fire growing rapidly in the immediate vicinity of the border with the Republic of Bulgaria.

Due to the extremely strong northwestern wind and the prolonged drought, the fire is quickly covering new forest areas and dry grass, and the smoke is already crossing the state border and filling the Sofia Field with smoke, Serbian media write.

Emergency situation in Serbia: More than 100 firefighters on the ground

The Emergency Situations Sector of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Serbia (MUP) announced that the main outbreak is localized in difficult-to-reach mountainous terrain in the border region.

Over 100 firefighters and rescuers with dozens of specialized vehicles from Pirot, Niš and Dimitrovgrad (Tsaribrod) have been mobilized to fight the elements.

Serbian authorities have officially confirmed that the situation is being complicated by the strong wind, which is constantly changing direction and preventing the fire from being fully contained.

Despite the difficult conditions, as of 2:45 p.m. there is no immediate danger to settlements on the Serbian side, but the environmental damage is already enormous.

Serbian media: Smoke has reached Sofia

Leading media in Belgrade, Niš and Pirot are also covering the international impact of the incident in detail. The Serbian National Radio and Television (RTS) reports that the thick smog has crossed the Balkan Mountains and caused widespread concern in neighboring Bulgaria.

Journalists across the border note that the Bulgarian cities of Sofia, Pernik and Kostinbrod are literally choked by a smokescreen brought from Serbian territory.

Serbian weather forecasters and environmental inspectorates are continuously monitoring air quality along the Nišava River.

Due to low humidity and high temperatures, the risk of new outbreaks in southeastern Serbia remains critically high for the next 48 hours.

Recommendations and security measures from Serbian authorities

The Serbian Ministry of Interior has issued an official appeal to the local population and residents of border areas areas:

Complete ban on lighting open fires, including stubble, dry vegetation and household waste.

Increased caution when driving on the road Nis - Dimitrovgrad - Gradina (BCP “Kalotina“), due to reduced visibility from passing smoke.

Strictly follow the instructions of the Traffic Police and the Emergency Situations Sector in the area of the fire.