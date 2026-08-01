BSP celebrates 135 years of Buzludzha

The Bulgarian Socialist Party is celebrating 135 years since the beginning of the organized socialist movement with the traditional convention on Mount Buzludzha. The anniversary comes at a difficult time for the left, after it remained outside parliament and lost its state subsidy. The party acknowledges that the situation is difficult, but denies that there is a mass outflow of members and states that the BSP needs new motivation and a clear direction for development, reports BNT.

Socialists from different parts of the country have begun to arrive at the historic meadow of Mount Buzludzha for the traditional BSP convention. Before the official part of the event, discussions and meetings with youth organizations were held, dedicated to the future of the party. Ivan Krastev from the Bulgarian Socialist Party said that this year, thousands of socialists are expected to gather at the historic summit.

„As every year, we expect thousands of socialists from the country to join our traditional gathering. The most important thing is that not just people gather on this meadow - like-minded people gather, friends gather, people united by ideals gather.“

According to him, the main priority for the party on the eve of the presidential elections is the selection of a candidate who will be a worthy head of state.

„The most important motivation when participating in the presidential elections is, above all, the figure we must entrust to represent the people and the country, to be the supreme commander-in-chief. In the person of Iliyana Yotova, of course, we have such an authority, which is undoubtedly the choice of the Bulgarian socialists.“

Krastev admitted that after the BSP's removal from the National Assembly, the party is in a difficult situation, but emphasized that its absence from parliament is not beneficial to political life.

„Yes, the situation for the BSP is definitely difficult, it is definitely not normal for us, but I would say that the omission and absence in the case of the BSP from the National Assembly is not beneficial to anyone. We have seen this in the last month or two, while the budget debates are ongoing.“

Regarding the membership, he stated that there is no mass departure from the party, but new motivation is needed for the socialists.

Krastev reaffirmed the party's support for Iliana Yotova's candidacy for president and expressed confidence that she can ensure continuity in the presidential institution.

„Our expectations are that Iliana Yotova will continue to be the same authoritative head of state as she is currently – a person with undisputed political and international experience, a person who is a source of pride not only for the Bulgarian Socialist Party, which has nominated her twice for vice president, but is also a source of pride, I think, for every Bulgarian.“

According to him, it is the presidential institution that is a guarantee of stability in the current political situation.

„Our expectations are, above all, that Bulgaria will continue to have, in the person of the presidential institution, that institutional stability that, at the moment, in times of crisis, guarantees a balanced path of development.“

He commented that the fate of the building does not determine the future of the party.

„The building is an emblem for us, but the building ultimately does not carry the essence of the party, it does not carry the socialist movement. This would even be one of the easy problems we need to solve, because an empty building without people ultimately brings nothing to anyone.“