Road conditions: Heavy traffic and pressure at the borders

Heavy summer traffic, increased pressure at the border crossings and dozens of accidents mark the beginning of the weekend. As of 7:45 a.m., the situation on the republican road network remains dynamic. All drivers and tourists should drive with caution and comply with the authorities' regulations.
Border Traffic: Long Queues at Kalotina and Kapitan Andreevo
Intensive summer traffic of transiting vehicles is reported at key border checkpoints. According to data from the Main Directorate “Border Police“, the most serious load is at the following locations:
- Border with Serbia: Huge queues of cars form at the entrance to the "Kalotina" border checkpoint.
- Border with Turkey: Traffic is extremely heavy at the exit for passenger cars through the border checkpoint “Kapitan Andreevo“.
- Border with Romania: The crossing of the Danube Bridge near Ruse is carried out normally in both lanes after the completed repair. The Oryahovo ferries – Becket and Svishtov – However, Zimnich not working due to the critically low level of the Danube River.
(Source: mvr.bg/gdgp)
API's emergency measures: Restrictions for trucks on highways
Due to the expected huge number of travelers on the weekends, the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API) introduces temporary traffic organization:
- Truck ban: The movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons is restricted on the AM „Trakia“, AM „Struma“ and through the Kresna Gorge during the weekend.
- Repairs on AM “Hemus“: Traffic in the direction of Sofia from km 350 to km 363 is limited. Traffic is being redirected in both directions to the Varna lane.
- Cleaning vegetation: According to AM “Struma“ In the Kyustendil region, the overtaking and emergency lanes for removing bushes are to be closed in stages, with cars only passing in the active lane.
(Source: api.bg)
Statistics from the Traffic Police and the Fire Department: 24/7 incidents
Over the past 24 hours, the teams of the Traffic Police and the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) worked in emergency mode:
- Black traffic statistics: 14 serious accidents in the country, in which there are 17 injured citizens. In the capital, the Traffic Police responded to 13 minor and 1 serious accident with one victim.
- Fire safety: Firefighters responded to 183 reports of accidents. A total of 143 fires were extinguished. Of these, 18 caused direct material damage, and the rest occurred in dry grass and stubble due to high summer temperatures. Fortunately, no citizens died.
(Source: mvr.bg/press)
Tourism conditions: MES warns of dangerously strong sun
The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) at the Bulgarian Red Cross informs that the conditions for mountain tourism are very good, but they hide risks due to the approaching heat.
- Mountain Weather: Clear, sunny and mostly quiet. Temperatures in the mountain resorts in the morning are around 18 degrees, but in the afternoon hours in the higher parts it will become extremely hot.
- Important advice from the MSS: Rescuers appeal to tourists to move only along the marked routes, to wear light-colored clothing, hats, sunscreen and a huge amount of water to avoid dehydration and heat stroke.