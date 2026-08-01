Accident in the Kresna Gorge

An accident between two heavy goods vehicles has occurred in the Kresna Gorge, BNT reported.

According to initial information, two trucks have slightly collided. There are no reports of injuries.

The movement is carried out with increased caution. The movement in the gorge will not be stopped, but is carried out slowly. The passage becomes difficult at the road junction near the village of Cherniche.

The two trucks have been taken to a detour, where the Ministry of Interior authorities are drawing up a report on the accident. The movement is carried out normally in the section.