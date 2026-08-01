After the tragedy in Pastuh: Fishermen replaced the beachgoers

After the tragedy in the Struma River, in which two children and their grandparents drowned while sunbathing, the fatal pool once again appears to have extremely calm waters without a strong current. However, what happened has made everyone who used the river for swimming stop going to Pastuh, reports Nova TV.

Local authorities continue to try to maintain the warning signs prohibiting swimming. However, this is proving to be a difficult task, because the signs in question are constantly breaking.

"The signs were removed a few days after they were put up. But now we have put them up again. I don't know why they are bothering them. Whether it has a sign or not - anyone who has a conscience follows all the rules", said the deputy mayor of the village Tsvetanka Mancheva.

Now Pastuh attracts a lot of fishermen. "You can't make a remark to them - they don't hear you when you tell them something", shares Mancheva.

"Since this incident happened, there have been no people swimming. There used to be, but since the incident happened, maybe people have learned their lesson", believes Velko.

Along with this tragedy, Pastuh is warning about something else that, in their opinion, could lead to another tragedy - the condition of the road in the gorge above the Struma River. "You can see that the guardrails are gone. Due to the installation of an optical cable, machines were passing by and in some places they removed pieces of the equipment. After that, they didn't put them back. "Every 3-4 months there is an accident, and when it happens - it is serious," Velko says.