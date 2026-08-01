From today, the Sofia Boulevard "Tsar Osvoboditel" will be a pedestrian zone every weekend in August

The Sofia Boulevard "Tsar Osvoboditel" becomes a pedestrian zone from today, as part of the "Summer of Pavements" initiative. This was announced by the Sofia Municipality (SO). The pedestrian zone will be active every weekend in August - from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The choice of the period is not accidental - August is traditionally the month with the lowest car traffic in Sofia, which allows the organization of traffic to be adapted with minimal impact on the daily rhythm of the city, the Municipality explained.

During the initiative, car traffic on "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. will be suspended in the section between ul. „Knyaz Alexander I“ and bul. „Vasil Levski“. The passage at sq. „Narodno sabranie“ and along ul. „G. S. Rakovski“ is maintained. Detour routes for cars have been provided, and public transport will continue to serve the area, with night lines passing along bul. „Knyaz Alexander Dondukov“.