Record low levels of the Danube River, several ships are stranded

The Danube is retreating to critical levels, and the consequences are becoming increasingly serious - stranded ships, a suspended ferry near Oryahovo, evacuation of tourists near Vidin and emergency measures at the Kozloduy NPP, Nova TV reported.

Eng. Toni Todorov, Director of the River Supervision Directorate - Lom, said that the river level near Lom has reached record low values since measurements were taken. He explained that there are about 9 ships standing in the section, some of which are stranded due to the low waters.

From Timok to Lom there are two more stranded vessels. One is with a crew, the other - without. Work is underway to remove them. It is believed that the problem with the passenger ship will be resolved today.

The critical sections in the Bulgarian-Romanian zone are over 10, mainly 2-3 - around Svishtov.

The ferry in Oryahovo has also stopped working.